Will our clues be enough to solve this Liverpool crossword?

Are you a Liverpool expert? If so, you'll have no trouble completing the grid in this new Reds crossword from FourFourTwo. If not, the beauty of a crossword is it will give you further clues along the way. It's worth a shot.

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Our Liverpool crossword covers past and present on the pitch and beyond. You won't need to be a Liverpool supporter to solve every clue but it will help, and we've included a couple especially for dedicated Kopites. Let us know below if you complete the crossword and how long it takes.

There are 22 clues to solve in total and we're imposing no time limit. Take your time, take a breath, shut out the noise from behind the goal, and get stuck in.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. International football isn't universally loved by Liverpool fans but if you know your World Cup history, you'll be able to ace our World Cup 1994 quiz and name all of these stars of World Cup 2002.

For the numerically minded, we have a quiz built entirely on the shirts made famous by some of the leading English internationals. Can you name the the players who wore these England shirts? Back in the club game, can you identify the the football teams that link these groups of players?

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Recent knowledge is needed for this pair of World Cup-related quizzes. First, we want you to name every stadium to have hosted matches at World Cup 2026. There are 16 in all. We also want you to name every player who's won the Champions League (since 1992) and the World Cup (ever).

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 80 features clues on golds, golds and codes. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.