Will our clues be enough to solve this Man United crossword?

As much as we enjoy some wide-ranging football trivia, there's always a place for in-depth club knowledge. Here's a crossword puzzle for Manchester United supporters from your friends at FourFourTwo. Can you complete the grid?

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There's a full scope of clues to solve, covering history and the present both on and off the pitch. Man United experts will have no problems with this crossword, and we reckon the crossword format will allow plenty of neutrals to fill in every square too. Let's find out.

There are 22 clues to solve and no time limit, so you're free to take a leisurely stroll through those knowledge reserves to see how much you can dredge up.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to identify the football clubs that link these groups of players and the players who wore these England shirts.

We've also been building up a big vault of World Cup quizzes, so you can show off your expertise on World Cup 1994 and impress us by being able to name all of these stars of World Cup 2002 in Japan and South Korea from a single photograph of each player.

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We also want you to name every player who's won the Champions League since 1992 and the World Cup since ever. There are more than 70 correct answers for that one but just 16 for this: Can you name every stadium to have hosted matches at World Cup 2026?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 80 features clues on golds, golds and codes. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.