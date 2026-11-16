The Big Quiz of World Cup 1994

How much do you remember about World Cup USA '94?

World Cup 2026 was the second to be held in the United States of America. The first, in 1994, was directly and mandatorily tied to the creation of Major League Soccer and the return of professional, national men's football in the USA. This new FourFourTwo quiz is about that heady Stateside summer.

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Our Big Quiz of World Cup 1994 is a multiple choice quiz that will dive headlong into the ups and downs and ins and outs of a tournament that truly felt like the only show on earth. We'll ask about players and managers, matches and moments, and you'll have four options to choose from each time.

There are 20 questions about World Cup 1994 to answer in total. We're going with no time limit here. You're welcome.

FourFourTwo has a hefty collection of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, we're kicking out and dropping a headbutt on some red-hot red card masters. Very few players have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season. Can you remember and name every one of them?

England first took part in the World Cup in Brazil in 1950, suffering their first infamous loss in spectacular fashion. There have been plenty of defeats since then, in the group stage or in knock-out situations, but can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match?

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Let's end with another one that brings the Premier League and World Cup together. Can you name every player to have won the World Cup as a Premier League player? We're only counting the players who were employed in England's top flight at the time of their World Cup win.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.