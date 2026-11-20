Manchester United could be set to appoint their first female coach to the men's first team.

Sílvia Tuyà travelled to Carrington alongside new manager Mauricio Pochettino, having first worked with him during his time at Chelsea and then on a permanent basis in the United States.

While she has not yet been named as part of the backroom staff, the highly-qualified sports scientist could become part of the team, although United are yet to make a final decision.

Who is Silvia Tuya?

Sílvia Tuyà is a Spanish strength and conditioning coach who joined the United States men's national team setup in October 2024, shortly after Pochettino's appointment.

With a PhD in sports science from the University of Barcelona, she previously worked in women's football with FC Levante Badalona in Spain's top division, Liga F. She has also held academic positions at the University of Barcelona and the National Institute of Physical Education of Catalonia. Fluent in English, Spanish and Catalan, her qualifications include a doctorate in high performance.

How could she fit into Pochettino's coaching team?

Mauricio Pochettino is the new United boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pochettino is assembling his backroom staff following his arrival at Old Trafford, bringing several trusted members of his coaching team with him from previous roles.

Tuya travelled to Carrington alongside the Argentine on Wednesday, but was notably absent from the official list of coaching appointments released by United.

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The club are still considering whether to bring her into the setup, but her potential appointment would make her the first woman to coach Manchester United's men's first team.

The professional relationship between the Tuya and Pochettino began during the Argentine's time at Chelsea.

Pochettino first worked with Tuya at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

During that period, it is reported that Tuya provided external consulting offering a new perspective to the training methodology of the West London club.

When Pochettino eventually went on to take charge of the United States, he decided to bring her on permanently to make her the first woman registered on the USMNT coaching staff.