Arsenal would have already parted ways with Renee Slegers if this situation was happening with the men’s team, according to former Gunners striker Lianne Sanderson.

After 11 Women’s Super League games, Arsenal have just 15 points and sit sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Gunners’ latest setback came against West Ham, with a sixth home draw of the season, a result that left striker Alessia Russo in tears at the Emirates.

‘Definition of insanity’

Slegers guided Arsenal to their first Champions League title in 18 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanderson was part of the Arsenal side that became European champions in 2007, with Slegers’ Arsenal side historically repeating the feat in May 2025.

The Dutch coach took charge on an interim basis following Jonas Eidevall’s departure, before being permanently appointed in January, becoming European champions four months later.

Following their triumph in Lisbon, they finished second in the league last campaign, four points off champions Manchester City.

Lianne Sanderson was a European champion with Arsenal in 2007 (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“I've been a big advocate for Renee to stay in the job, but I feel like after the Lyon game [a 2-0 home defeat in the Champions League], I just felt this feeling in my stomach that it’s time [to part ways],” Sanderson told FourFourTwo.

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“That was probably the most defeated I have felt. The players weren't fighting, they had just shown nothing, there was no identity.

“I love Renee, everyone loves Renee. But, I feel like if this was in the men's game, they'd have already cut ties.

“I actually feel gutted about the situation, because I have close ties and good relationships with everyone at Arsenal.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

“Six weeks ago, I believed she could turn it around. But the reality is, we are now in another international break and it’s the same story. To be drawing with teams like West Ham, Birmingham and Crystal Palace is not acceptable, that’s no disrespect to those teams.”

Loss of leaders?

Katie McCabe departed Arsenal over summer (Image credit: Leila Coker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

Arsenal made several additions to their squad including Lioness Georgia Stanway and World Cup and two-time Champions League winner Ona Batlle over the summer, but also lost a number of experienced players, including Katie McCabe and Beth Mead.

“There is something to be said about the types of personalities like Katie McCabe and Beth Mead,” Sanderson added. “Losing them is not the only reason Arsenal are struggling but Beth is a quiet type of leader and Katie is…you need a Katie in your team.

“Someone who is a nightmare to play against but will do anything it takes to win. You need those types of players. When I see Arsenal right now, I don’t see nastiness.

“My old captain, Jayne Ludlow, would do anything for us to win, putting your body on the line, and I'm not seeing that. Players have to take responsibility too.

“If Arsenal don't qualify for the Champions League, that will be a big, big, big blow.”

If Arsenal were to part ways with Slegers, Sanderson pointed to Nick Cushing as a potential option for a replacement manager, also saying she would love someone like Canada manager Casey Stoney to come in.

“Nick is the type of manager they need, someone with that personality,” she added. “I would welcome a personality like Nick Cushing, who knows what it takes to manage at the top and has good player management.”

Michele Kang mentality?

With Arsenal all but out of the title race, Sanderson believes it will go down to the wire between Manchester City and Chelsea, tipping the Blues to win it.

While she can’t see third-placed London City Lionesses winning this year, she is impressed by their upward trajectory and believes the side who signed Alexia Putellas in the summer are ahead of where they are expected to be and could be contenders next season.

London City owner Michele Kang also owns NWSL side Washington Spirit, who lost the Championship to Kansas City Current, missing out in the final for a third year running, leading to the dismissal of head coach Adrián González.

“Michele Kang doesn't hang around,” Sanderson added. “Washington Spirit just lost at the weekend and the coach got fired the next day.

“The demand from her, it might be ruthless, but that's why she's successful. If Michele Kang was at Arsenal, this wouldn't be happening. That's the difference.”

Lianne Sanderson was speaking to FourFourTwo via polymarket promo code.