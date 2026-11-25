Be nice to people on your way up, because you'll meet them on your way down – whether you're Wayne Rooney at Everton, Theo Walcott at Southampton or just expecting to queue with the same crowd on a return flight from Madrid.

It's 8am on a Saturday though, and while plenty of the punters have dropped off luggage, FourFourTwo are doing no such thing, travelling light for a hit-and-run mission to Spain: yep, we're coming back here tomorrow.

Welcome to the era of 'Trip Snacking': the only sights we're taking in are Jose Mourinho's thousand-yard stare, Jude Bellingham's outstretched arms and the wonder of learning that Iago Aspas, pushing 40, is still getting wheeled out on the biggest stages of all. We're here for a prime cut of La Liga, and this time, you can keep your museums, palaces and fancy sky bars.

FourFourTwo have always loved a quick turnaround – the relentless nature of European away days practically dictates it – but the concept has officially gone mainstream. According to Hotels.com’s Unpack ’27 travel trends report, Trip Snacking is the defining travel trend of 2027. It's the rise of the one-night stay – the loan spell of the tourism world – precision-engineered to fit seamlessly around packed schedules and tighter budgets, with fans increasingly turning match-day into getaway-day. Count us in.

The numbers speak for themselves. Searches for one-night stays are up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year globally, and up 15 per cent among British travellers. Some 73 per cent of travellers booked a one-night stay in the past 12 months, and 79 per cent say they are planning to book one in the coming year, climbing to 83 per cent among Millennials and Gen Z.

Real Madrid and Celta Vigo line up prior to facing one another (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

While 42 per cent cite celebrating life milestones and 23 per cent simply need a quick reset between traditional holidays, a massive 49 per cent of Brits are doing it to attend concerts, shows and sporting events.

That's why we're here. Madrid is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the trend: weekend lodging searches to the Spanish capital during the football season are up 20 per cent year-on-year, while full-season searches have risen 25 per cent. It's a pattern repeating across Europe's major footballing hubs – demand has surged in Liverpool (up 100 per cent), Manchester (up 95 per cent), London (up 40 per cent) and Munich (up 10 per cent). Unsurprisingly, marquee European nights drive the biggest spikes, with Madrid searches jumping 70 per cent around a clash with Bayern Munich, and Manchester rising 25 per cent when Los Blancos came to town.

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As an Official Partner of Real Madrid, Hotels.com arranged our stay at the five-star Barcelo Imagine – one of their top-rated picks for a Madrid football break, starting at £125 per night – purely for Real hosting Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu. On a 24-hour getaway, staying close to the action is half the battle.

A quick drop of the bags and we're out into the crisp Madrid afternoon. It's warm for November, ideal for a stroll up towards the Bernabeu, semi-newly renovated – looking a little like a giant airfryer – and packed with fans and tourists alike. Thanks to our hosts, FourFourTwo took in the action from the Hotels.com VIP box, situated just behind the goal. The PA system is booming – a little like we imagine Mourinho will be when Real return to the dressing room for the half-time break trailing by a goal. But we came here to have superstars, and the Special One appears obliging to treat us to a fair few from his bench.

Barcelo Imagine hotel: £125 at Hotels.com A beautiful five-star hotel just a five-minute Uber from the Bernabeu, the Barcelo Imagine is a superb choice to stay at for Trip snacking. The seasonal outdoor pool is a great spot to take a dip, and guests can grab a bite to eat at Eat & Roll, which serves local and international cuisine and is open for breakfast. Other highlights at this luxurious hotel include 2 bars/lounges, a poolside bar and a fitness centre

Vinicius Jr has struggled early on this season but is now back to his sparkling best, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck and toying with his full-back like a cat with string. Pretty soon after his introduction, the stadium is dancing to a samba rhythm, led by the Brazilian orchestrating with ease – and after Bellingham's punchy equaliser, Los Blancos really step up a gear. It's a lesser-known name, Carlos Espi, who grabs the winner from close range, letting out a primal roar in front of the Grada Fans, reflecting 80,000 relieved Madridistas, all exhaling at once.

In the end, Celta simply couldn't keep up, as we discuss after the game. This is where the true joy of the Madrid Trip Snack begins: a late dinner means midnight tapas, swapping stories, and dissecting the match over plates of jamon iberico and patatas bravas. Some 32 per cent of travellers say they have taken a one-night trip specifically for a sporting event – rising to 33 per cent among women – and turning a 90-minute match into a 24-hour cultural immersion feels like the ultimate life hack.

As Melanie Fish, Hotels.com spokesperson and travel expert, puts it: "Football fans aren't waiting for a week-long holiday anymore. They're turning matches into memorable 24-hour getaways, whether that's a weekend in Madrid or a European away game." For Trip Snackers, finding a good deal is key, and perks like free cancellation and earning £100 in Hotels.comCash after 10 nights make squeezing in a spontaneous trip much easier to justify.

Carlos Espi grabbed the winner (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Sunday morning allows for no such gentle reset – we're going back to the Bernabeu for a tour of the stadium, believe it or not – before heading off to the airport, roughly 24 hours after we arrived. We feel a little like an away team, jetting into the city just for the game, enjoying a warm down and getting back for Match of the Day 2 – but we crammed in enough football, croquettes and merch from the Real club shop that it feels like we were away longer than just a day.

An impressive 71 per cent of travellers agree that a Trip Snack holds them over until their next longer trip, and it is easy to see why. We do not always have the time, the annual leave, or the funds for a sprawling European tour. We cannot all travel the continent watching our team – especially when it's Real Madrid, who have been to Rome and Athens already this autumn, with London on tfhotelshe horizon.

Sometimes, you just need a quick fix. Sometimes it takes heading to the nation of tapas to realise you just need a bite over a buffet.

Hotels.com is the hotels expert with hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world.