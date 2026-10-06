Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa's DR Congo in new FIFA storm over ineligible player at World Cup

FIFA has been drawn into fresh controversy following revelations that the governing body permitted the Democratic Republic of Congo to compete in the 2026 World Cup, despite internal findings that goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was ineligible during qualifying.

According to an investigation by the New York Times, internal FIFA reviews established that DR Congo breached eligibility rules regarding Mpasi, a former France youth international.

The dispute originated when the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodged a formal appeal after losing their continental play-off against DR Congo. Nigerian officials argued that the Congolese federation failed to complete the mandatory FIFA paperwork required to formally process Mpasi’s international switch of allegiance.

England's World Cup match versus DR Congo should never have taken place

Jude Bellingham was booked against DR Congo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Documents obtained during the investigation show FIFA officials verified that Mpasi lacked the necessary administrative clearance when playing in the qualifiers. However, FIFA dismissed Nigeria's claim on a technicality and chose not to issue sanctions or overturn the match results.

The decision enabled DR Congo, whose squad included Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa, to advance to the intercontinental play-off. There, they beat Jamaica to secure their first World Cup appearance in 52 years.

During the tournament in North America, Mpasi remained DR Congo's starting goalkeeper while Wissa spearheaded the attack. The Leopards successfully navigated Group K alongside Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan before being eliminated by England in the Round of 32.

The revelation that FIFA allowed DR Congo to participate despite acknowledging the eligibility breach will no doubt spark anger in Nigeria, where officials believe the national team was unfairly denied a place at the tournament.

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Standard FIFA practice stipulates that fielding an ineligible player in an official match results in an automatic forfeit.

Previous precedents, such as Bolivia losing points during 2018 World Cup qualification for fielding an ineligible player, have added to the scrutiny surrounding FIFA's handling of the case. In an official statement responding to the New York Times, FIFA maintained that its judicial processes were followed correctly and denied any executive influence.

"FIFA's committees are autonomous and decide cases on the basis of the regulations in force and the specific facts under consideration," the statement read, adding that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was not involved in the proceedings.