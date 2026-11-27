Manchester United's problems will not be solved until the Glazers leave the club, according to former England international Lianne Sanderson.

Despite feeling optimistic about Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment, Sanderson believes the ownership situation leaves a big obstacle for managers to have success at Old Trafford.

Manchester United currently sit 19th in the Premier League table with just eight points from 11 games, and the club's struggles have left lifelong supporter Sanderson feeling increasingly disconnected from a team she has followed since childhood.

‘Every new manager thinks they can be Manchester United’s saviour’

Mauricio Pochettino is the new guy at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Manchester United languishing in the relegation zone, Sanderson believes the problems run much deeper than the performances on the pitch.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, Manchester United have had 12 different managers. Michael Carrick’s departure earlier this month was followed by the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, someone who is a friend of Sanderson.

“Nothing is going to change until the ownership leave and that's the reality of the situation,” Sanderson said. “You can't blame the coach.

"It wasn't Michael Carrick's fault. I love Poch, he's a good friend of mine and I want him to succeed.

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"But I don't think they fully realise how big of a job this is going to be. I think every new manager thinks they can come into Man United and be that saviour.

"But the ownership are the biggest problem. Since INEOS came in, there's not been progress. I felt excited when Sir Jim Ratcliffe came in as a minority owner, but the Glazers are the biggest problem.

"Until they go, Manchester United are going to be in this situation."

‘Manchester United is like my religion’

Lianne Sanderson 'gutted' with where club is at (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sanderson's frustration is particularly personal given her lifelong connection to the club.

Despite being part of Arsenal’s Champions League winning team in 2007, the former striker has been a United fan since childhood and said she would have loved to finish her playing career at United, had the club established a women's team earlier.

“I feel really disassociated with Man United right now, I just feel so gutted with where our club is at,” Sanderson added.

“Manchester United is like my religion. I often go in the away end because I love the club and I love being with the fans, it’s more meaningful.

“When I was five and I saw Eric Cantona play, I fell in love with Man United. That's why I love the club.

"It would have been easier for me to support Arsenal, obviously. It's a bit awkward when I go in the away end at the Emirates and some of the stewards recognise me.

"It's funny that they've got my picture outside the Emirates and I'm walking into the away end!"

Big transfer window needed

Bruno Fernandes has been criticised this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite her concerns, Sanderson remains hopeful that Pochettino can turn things around, although she believes significant recruitment will be required.

The former England international suggested there are only around four players in the current squad worthy of keeping.

"I hope Pochettino can be the one to change things, I'm optimistic,” she added. “It can't get any worse, but the team are fighting relegation and that's the reality.

"I saw someone the other day say: ‘Would you take relegation in order to get the ownership out?’ That’s how strongly the fanbase feel about this and I never thought I'd ever feel that way.

"But I hope Poch can turn it around. They need a big transfer window to do that."

Lianne Sanderson speaking with FourFourTwo via best online casinos