At first glance, headlines stating that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has put 25 per cent of Newcastle United up for sale were always going to draw intrigue and perhaps even alarm on Tyneside.

Five years on from the much-heralded takeover that ended Mike Ashley’s unpopular regime, any suggestion of the club’s sovereign wealth owners cashing in naturally invites fears that the project is running out of steam.

However, this proposed transaction is actually one of the more encouraging developments for Newcastle supporters in months.

PIF are not selling up despite Newcastle exit fears

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (C) (Image credit: Getty Images)

First and foremost, PIF are not packing their bags and walking away from St James’ Park.

Rather than offloading existing shares to pocket a profit, the club is issuing brand-new equity - with US investment bank J.P. Morgan appointed to find an external partner.

Newcastle defenders Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn (Image credit: Getty Images)

This means not a single penny from the sale will flow back into PIF’s coffers - they are not recouping on their investment. Instead, funds raised through the share issue will supposedly be injected into Newcastle's ongoing projects.

PIF will see its majority stake diluted rather than exiting the club, remaining firmly in the driving seat as owners with majority control.

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While fans have grown increasingly frustrated by delays around major infrastructure upgrades, the club, led on the executive side by chief executive David Hopkinson, remains engaged in long-term plans to either substantially redevelop St James’ Park or build a brand-new stadium altogether, alongside the construction of a state-of-the-art training complex.

Bringing in additional investment allows Newcastle to raise hundreds of millions in fresh equity to accelerate those builds, sharing the heavy financial lifting.

After a difficult summer that saw stars like Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon depart to help balance the books, developing Newcastle’s infrastructure and off-pitch revenue streams is the only sustainable way to compete with Europe's elite.

Aerial view of St James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since original consortium member Amanda Staveley sold her shares and left the board in 2024, ownership of the Magpies has been split between just two parties: PIF holds an 84 per cent majority stake, while the London-based Reuben family - represented on the board by Jamie Reuben, via RB Sports & Media - owns the remaining 16 per cent.

Issuing new shares to cover a 25 per cent stake will dilute both PIF and potentially the Reubens proportionally, leaving PIF with comfortably over 60 per cent of the club and still overall control.