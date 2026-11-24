Newcastle are being tipped to solve their goalscoring issues this winter with a move to bring Ivan Toney back to St James’ Park.

It is a transfer which would reunite the England international with former boss Matthias Jaissle, with whom he worked at current club Al-Ahli.

Finding the back of the net has proved a major headache for Jaissle since taking the reins on Tyneside and following a summer exodus that stripped the Magpies of their spine, none of Newcastle’s current central striking options have managed to nail down a starting spot in his team.

Ivan Toney tipped to make Newcastle United return

Ivan Toney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Osula and Yoane Wissa have mustered just a single league goal apiece so far this campaign, while Matias Fernandez-Pardo is still waiting to open his account. Without a reliable penalty-box presence, Jaissle’s side have lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Toney thrived under Jaissle during their time together in Saudi Arabia. The former Brentford frontman has been expectedly prolific in the Middle East, netting 87 times in 110 appearances across all competitions.

Ivan Toney (R) alongside Matthias Jaissle (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any transfer negotiations may even be smoothed over by shared ownership links, as both Al-Ahli and Newcastle are majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Despite his form in the Saudi Pro League, Toney has slipped down the international pecking order and missed out on recent England squads, a setback that is expected to spark a push for a Premier League return in the New Year.

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Speaking on the Everything is Black and White Podcast, The Chronicle’s chief Newcastle reporter Lee Ryder suggested the 30-year-old will be chomping at the bit to head back to English football.

A switch to St James’ Park would see Toney return to the club he departed almost a decade ago. Newcastle originally signed the striker from Northampton Town over in 2015, but made just two Premier League outings before being sent out on a series of loans. Spells at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan followed, before he was eventually sold to Peterborough United in 2018.

Having since proved his top-flight pedigree at Brentford, Toney would bring additional physicality and an aptitude for finishing that Newcastle are presently missing.