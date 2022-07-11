Arsenal and Barcelona star Sylvinho picks an XI of his best teammates – but leaves out Thierry Henry

Former Arsenal and Barcelona left-back Sylvinho has told FourFourTwo his Perfect XI of former teammates.

Sylvinho came to the Premier League in the early 2000s, impressing with a wonder goal against Chelsea – though he later caught the eye again for English fans in the Champions League when he won the Champions League with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

FourFourTwo sat down with him to ask what a team of his best ever team-mates would look like.

(Image credit: Future)

GK: Victor Valdes

“When Pep Guardiola took charge of Barça before the 2008-09 campaign, Victor wasn’t a goalkeeper who could play with his feet. But he was forced to use them in training – the centre-backs would be positioned wider, so they gave him some options. Guardiola encouraged him to take risks and made the difference in his career.”

RB: Dani Alves

“This boy had dynamite in his boots. He was the full package: very aggressive defensively, took free-kicks, shot on goal, provided precise crosses, pushed forward and overlapped. He used to stay a little longer after training to work on his weaknesses, but above all else, he was really competitive.”

CB: Carlos Gamarra

“Gamarra played behind me at Corinthians – even though he wasn’t the tallest, he never missed an aerial ball. Thanks to his amazing positioning and calmness, he was always in the right place. He didn’t concede a single foul at the 1998 World Cup, where Paraguay almost beat France in the last 16.”

CB: Carles Puyol

“The truly special thing about Puyol was the way he won the ball back through defensive intelligence – he knew how to anticipate any move. While you were going on the attack, he was busy marking the opponent’s striker. Maybe other players were more elegant, but they definitely weren’t as smart.”

LB: Ashley Cole

“What an impact he had in the first team at Arsenal. I remember when he came from the academy – a winger who converted into a full-back. He was complete. When I left in 2001, he was already taking my spot.”

CM: Xavi

“Xavi was a real extrovert who naturally made the team revolve around him, but he only took his game to another level when he started moving forward and providing more assists. It’s something he had within him, but he only realised it after a while.”

CM: Deco

“No one at Barcelona believed he was born in Brazil because, as well as controlling the ball with the sole of his boot and hitting superb passes, he also tracked back in midfield, did slide tackles and dealt with aerial balls. Not bad for the pimply-faced boy I first met at Corinthians in 1995!”

CM: Andres Iniesta

“A very versatile footballer who could play in a number of roles and was extraordinary in all of them. Andres was more reserved than Xavi and had his own world – you needed to figure out the best timing to enter it.”

RW: Lionel Messi

“In five years, I saw him go from the prodigy who succeeded Ludovic Giuly to the player who ran the show. Messi was always hanging out with the Brazilians, and in a way, we ended up adopting him. His parents still thank us whenever we meet. One thing that brought us closer was my Argentine accent speaking Spanish, which I learned alongside former right-back Nelson Vivas at Arsenal.”

ST: Samuel Eto'o

“Although he didn’t possess the technique of a [Brazilian] Ronaldo, he was lethal in the penalty box. His work ethic was outstanding. You’d play a ball in behind the centre-backs and he’d still get the better of them. Eto’o left everything on the pitch.”

LW: Ronaldinho

“Ronnie had a unique personality and Brazilians still don’t fully understand him. He transformed on a football field. He was like, ‘For God’s sake, pass me the ball!’ He called me ‘titio’ [uncle] as I was the oldest Brazilian. We both played on the left side and he’d constantly say, ‘Titio, give me the ball, but so the right-back can’t see it coming. Otherwise, he’ll be on my ankles!’”

Manager: Pep Guardiola

“A genius – whatever he said would happen happened. Before one game he said, ‘They will have three chances: from a set-piece, this one situation and Pedro Munitis’. And it happened.”

Substitutes

Ronaldo Giovanelli

Dennis Bergkamp

Thierry Henry