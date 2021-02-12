Barcelona News and Features

Name: Barcelona

Founded: 1899

Home ground: Camp Nou

League Titles: 26

Instagram: @fcbarcelona

Iconic supporter-owned club seen as a symbol of Catalonia and hugely successful both domestically and, latterly, in Europe following a first European Cup win in 1992. The team which won 14 trophies in four years under Pep Guardiola is considered to be among the greatest club sides ever and their talisman, Lionel Messi, is seen by many as the best player of all time. Other players to sport the red and blue include Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Romario.