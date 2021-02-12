Barcelona News and Features

Trending

Name: Barcelona

Founded: 1899

Home ground: Camp Nou

League Titles: 26

Instagram: @fcbarcelona

Iconic supporter-owned club seen as a symbol of Catalonia and hugely successful both domestically and, latterly, in Europe following a first European Cup win in 1992. The team which won 14 trophies in four years under Pep Guardiola is considered to be among the greatest club sides ever and their talisman, Lionel Messi, is seen by many as the best player of all time. Other players to sport the red and blue include Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Romario.

Lionel Messi

Barcelona transfer news: Presidential candidate will do “everything possible” to keep Lionel Messi

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou this summer

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

Champions League

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Barcelona v PSG live stream

Barcelona v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Barcelona v PSG live stream, as two European giants go head to head in the last 16

Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz There have been over 50 years of finals in Europe - but how many teams can you name that have competed in them?

Champions League trophy

Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew

PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?

Eric Garcia

Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman makes Eric Garcia admission

By FourFourTwo Staff

The centre-back looks set to return to the Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer

Lionel Messi

Manchester City transfer news: Former Argentine team-mate urges Lionel Messi to join club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Pablo Zabaleta believes the Barcelona forward would thrive at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola

Quiz! Can you name Barcelona's sextuple-winning line-ups?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Bayern Munich aren't the first team to win six trophies within 12 months - let's look back on Barca's Class of 2009

