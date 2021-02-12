Barcelona News and Features
Name: Barcelona
Founded: 1899
Home ground: Camp Nou
League Titles: 26
Instagram: @fcbarcelona
Iconic supporter-owned club seen as a symbol of Catalonia and hugely successful both domestically and, latterly, in Europe following a first European Cup win in 1992. The team which won 14 trophies in four years under Pep Guardiola is considered to be among the greatest club sides ever and their talisman, Lionel Messi, is seen by many as the best player of all time. Other players to sport the red and blue include Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Romario.
