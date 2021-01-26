Barcelona launch special edition El Clasico shirt - with a little help from Carles Puyol

No, Carles Puyol is not coming out of retirement.

The former captain is merely back to model the brand new special edition Barcelona shirt, which marries the colours of the Catalan flag with Barca's traditional Blaugrana of red and blue.

"The innovative design seeks to highlight the character of Barca fans and their pride in their club, together with the club’s roots and identity in Catalonia," Barcelona claim of the kit, which is set to be worn in April's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

👀 Look who's back! 👀🔥 @Carles5Puyol unveils our new #ElClásico special edition jersey! 💙❤️January 26, 2021

This will be the fifth kit that Barca have worn this season. The home is a simple blaugrana design with thinner yellow stripes between the red and blue, while the club have a choice between black and gold, or pink and green for the change strip.

In addition to these regular shirts, Barcelona have also worn last season's Senyera shirt. The yellow and red kit was used away to Athletic Bilbao to contrast against the Basque side's red, white and black.

The new shirt seems to have been received well on social media and will be on sale from today.

