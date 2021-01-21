Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
We're looking for the biggest grounds in good ol' Blighty (er, and Wales), from its hulking national stadium through to south-east London's intimidating tiddler
You have 12 minutes to guess 48 stadiums.
OK, so we can't actually visit these stadiums right now... but we've got some beautiful grounds in English football.
The most recent in the top flight to open was, of course, the one that belongs to Jose Mourinho's team (well we can't give away what it's called, now can we?). There's been such a song and dance about the ground.
Naturally, it looks bloody lovely – stadium designers Populous have happily tooted it as the "best stadium in the world" (though they would say that, wouldn't they?). It also houses 2,000 more fans than their rivals' home across the road – good, you might think, but too many to be petty for FFT's tastes.
Anyhow: today it’s your job to name the qualifying grounds which could feasibly host a party for the inhabitants of... *Googles* ... Truro?
