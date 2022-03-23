Can you buy World Cup 2022 tickets?

First, the bad news. If you’ve just started looking for World Cup 2022 tickets, you’ve already missed the first phase of sales.

Ticket applications for the first random selection draw have closed, and FIFA has said it will inform applicants of the outcome ‘no earlier’ than March 8.

Supporters will be anxiously refreshing their email inbox awaiting news from that date.

But if you missed the first phase of sales, fear not – there is still hope.

There are two more sales phases yet to come.

When is the next chance to buy World Cup 2022 tickets?

Sales Phase 2 will begin after the World Cup 2022 draw has been made on 1 April.

Like the first sales phase, it involves a random selection draw followed by a first come first served sales period.

Keep an eye on FIFA channels to or sign up for alerts to stay on top of it.

And if I miss that?

If you manage to miss that one too, the ‘last-minute sales phase’ is for you.

All FIFA have said about this final phase is that it will be another first come first served situation, presumably involving whatever tickets remain by then.

How much are tickets?

Prices change depending on which category the seat is in, with Category 1 the most expensive and Category 4 the most affordable – although these are reserved for Qatar residents.

For standard group stage matches, the prices are as follows:

Category 1: QR800 (£165)

Category 2: QR600 (£124)

Category 3: QR250 (£52)

Category 4 & Accessibility: QR40 (£8)

Those prices go up with each knockout round, culminating in some eye-watering prices for the final:

Category 1: QR5850 (£1206)

Category 2: QR3650 (£753)

Category 3: QR2200 (£454)

Category 4 & Accessibility: QR750 (£155)

Are there different ticket options?

Yes. You have three choices: Individual Match Tickets, Four-Stadium Ticket Series or Team Specific Ticket Series.

Individual match tickets are self-explanatory.

The Four Stadium Ticket Series option allows you to attend one game at four different World Cup stadiums, over a specific selection of match days.

Finally, the Team Specific Ticket Series is for following one team’s progress, and you can select options for three, four or seven matches, depending on how confident you’re feeling.

Don’t worry, you’ll still get to attend the games your team was *supposed* to be at, even if they get knocked out.

For example, a TST7 ticket ensures you tickets to your country’s three group games, then a last-16 match, quarter-final, semi-final and the final.

That would cost you £3240 in Category 1, £2189 in Category 2, £1214 in Category 3, and £395 for an accessibility ticket.

