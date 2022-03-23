Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is coming up – and boy, are we excited.

This World Cup promises to be very different from FIFA's previous installments, so there's plenty of questions that fans need answering before it kicks off later this year.

Where will World Cup 2022 take place?

If you've somehow missed this – or just still can't quite believe it's happening – the World Cup 2022 is happening in the Middle East nation of Qatar.

The unusual hosts were announced by FIFA back in December 2010, on the same day that Russia was announced as the host country for the 2018 World Cup.

Qatar is not particularly known for its football history, and its warm climate made it a surprising choice for a tournament that normally takes place in the summer.

Given the summer temperatures in Qatar – average highs in July are around 43C – mean that the World Cup 2022 has been moved to winter for the first time in its history.

The tournament will kick off on November 21, 2022 and will run until the final on December 18, 2022.

Temperature

How hot will it be at the Qatar World Cup 2022?

The temperature in Qatar in November ranges from an average high of 29C in the daytime, to an average low of 19C at night.

Qualified countries

What countries have qualified for World Cup 2022?

As it stands, 15 of the 32 teams heading to Qatar have been decided:

Qatar (Hosts)

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Iran

South Korea

When will all qualified countries be confirmed for World Cup 2022?

UEFA's European place play-offs are scheduled to finish on Tuesday, March 29 – except for the teams in Ukraine's part of the draw. Ukraine's game against Scotland has been postponed due to the country's invasion by Russia, and no new date has yet been set.

The South American, North American, Asian, and African qualifiers are all set to finish by the end of March – though some countries will go into inter-continental play-offs.

The final two teams to qualify for the World Cup 2022 will be the winners of the two inter-confederation play-offs.

This year, these ties will be decided in a single leg, at a neutral venue, on June 13 and 14, 2022.

Find out more about when all the World Cup 2022 qualified teams will be confirmed here.

When will the World Cup 2022 squads be announced?

We normally see tournament squads released around six weeks before the competition kicks off – so we currently expect to see World Cup 2022 squads being announced in early October 2022.

Draw

When is the group draw for World Cup 2022?

The World Cup 2022 group draw will take place in Qatar’s capital city Doha on April 1. Find out more about the World Cup 2022 group draw here.

Tickets

Can you get tickets for the Qatar World Cup 2022?

If you’ve just started looking for World Cup 2022 tickets, you’ve already missed the first phase of sales.

There are two more sales phases yet to come.

Sales Phase 2 will begin after the World Cup 2022 draw has been made on April 1.

All FIFA have said about the third and final phase is that it will be another first come first served situation, presumably involving whatever tickets remain by then.

Find out more about World Cup 2022 tickets here.

Kick-off times

What will the kick-off times be at the World Cup 2022?

All kick-off times for the World Cup 2022 will be between 10am and 7pm in the UK.

The first two rounds of group games will have kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT.

The final group stage games and all knockout games will have kick-offs of 3pm and 7pm.

Here's how those times translate around the world:

10am GMT

Qatar: 1pm

CET: 11am

EST: 5am

PDT: 2am

1pm GMT

Qatar: 4pm

CET: 2pm

EST: 8am

PDT: 5am

3pm GMT

Qatar: 6pm

CET: 4pm

EST: 10am

PDT: 7am

4pm GMT

Qatar: 7pm

CET: 5pm

EST: 11am

PDT: 8am

7pm GMT

Qatar: 10pm

CET: 8pm

EST: 2pm

PDT: 11am

Stadiums

What stadiums will be used as World Cup 2022 venues?

• Lusail Stadium, Lusail, capacity 80,000

• Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, capacity 60,000

• Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, capacity 40,000

• Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, capacity 40,000

• Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, 40,000

• Education City Stadium, Doha, capacity 40,000

• Stadium 974, Doha, capacity 40,000

• Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, capacity 40,000