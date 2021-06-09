Euro 2020 – Tomas Soucek: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Tomas Soucek will be a key player for Czech Republic at this summer's European Championship.

The midfielder has won 35 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2016.

Czech Republic have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face England, Croatia and Scotland in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Czech Republic a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Tomas Soucek play for?

Soucek plays his club football for West Ham. He goes into Euro 2020 on the back of a fantastic season for the Hammers, who qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Soucek joined West Ham on loan in January 2020, before making the move permanent a few months later.

The midfielder began his career with Slavia Prague, having progressed through the club's academy.

He has also had loan spells with Viktoria Zizkov and Slovan Liberec in his homeland.

How old is Tomas Soucek?

Soucek was born on 27 February 1995. He is 26 years old.

What is Tomas Soucek's squad number?

Soucek will wear the No.15 shirt for Czech Republic at Euro 2020. At club level for West Ham, he wears the No.28.

What is Tomas Soucek's net worth?

Soucek has an estimated net worth of £4.4m, according to salarysport.com.

What is Tomas Soucek's contract length?

Soucek's contract at West Ham runs until 2024. He signed a four-year deal at the club after moving to the London Stadium in 2020.

What is Tomas Soucek's salary?

Soucek earns an estimated £67,300 per week at West Ham, according to salarysport.com. That makes him the joint-eighth highest-earning player at the club.