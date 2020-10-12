Quiz! Can you name every country taking part in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League?
Everyone's third-favourite international tournament is fast becoming more popular now England are top of their group - can you name every nation involved?
Eight minutes on the clock, 55 countries to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name England’s major tournament opponents since 1990?
Ah, the UEFA Nations League. A tournament we didn't really, fully understand until we were in the semi-finals.
The Nations League is a laugh, though. Let's face it - it's more fun to play Spain and Croatia than it is to give some boring D-list nation a friendly at Wembley. At FFT, we're glad it's been commissioned for a second season.
Europe rules the waves when it comes to international football - just check out the semi-finalists of the 2018 World Cup - so we want you to tell us who makes up this wonderful continent.
Every nation in Europe will compete in this year's UEFA Nations League - can you name them all in eight minutes?
While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!
NOW READ
FIVE YEARS OF JURGEN KLOPP The real secret to Liverpool's success? Patience
RATED! Every Premier League club's summer transfer business
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.