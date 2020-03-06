Quiz! Can you name every country taking part in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League?

Eight minutes on the clock, 55 countries to guess.

Ah, the UEFA Nations League. A tournament we didn't really, fully understand until we were in the semi-finals.

The Nations League was a laugh though. Let's face it - it's more fun to play Spain and Croatia than it is to give some boring D-list nation a friendly at Wembley. At FFT, we're glad it's been commissioned for a second season.

Europe rules the waves when it comes to international football - just check out the semi-finalists of the 2018 World Cup - so we want you to tell us who makes up this wonderful continent.

Every nation in Europe will compete in this year's UEFA Nations League - can you name them all in eight minutes?

