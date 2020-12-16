Quiz! Can you name the last 30 winners of England's second tier?
The Championship, the Old Division One, the Old Old Second Division... whatever you want to call it, these are the best of the next best
Five minutes on the clock, 30 winning clubs to name (but some crop up more than once).
Once you're done, tweet us at @FourFourTwo to let us know your score.
This year, Leeds won the Championship exactly 30 years after last winning England's second division (back when it was called, er, the Second Division).
The second tier is, as so many people like to point out, an incredibly tough league, so we thought it was only right to celebrate those who have come out on top.
While Leeds only come up once here (you can have that one for free) some others have asserted their dominance a number of times, making this tester even easier.
The race for promotion is hotting up right now - who will join this list?
