Robert Lewandowski voted Player of the Year in FourFourTwo Awards

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has come out on top of FourFourTwo's Player of the Year 2020 vote.

The vote, which features in Issue 321 of the magazine, polled 101 journalists from 101 nations to find both the men's and women's players of the year. Lewandowski was the runaway winner and was ranked top by 87 of the 101 voters. Pernille Harder took the women's title.

Lewandowski has had the year of his life with Bayern, winning a treble of his eighth Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal for the second consecutive season and his first Champions League title in Lisbon, in August. Lewandowski also lifted the UEFA Super Cup with Die Roten on September against Sevilla.

It's Lewandowski's individual form as much as anything that has been particularly impressive in the last year. The Pole netted 55 times in 47 appearances last season for Bayern - he also got 10 assists on top of that.

“He doesn’t try to do anything difficult,” former Bayern striker Roy Makaay told FourFourTwo about his successor.

“He doesn’t care about scoring beautiful goals, he just wants to score. He’ll take whatever shot, whatever chip or header he thinks is necessary in the moment. He’s a clinical striker. That’s what I like about him.”

With no Ballon d'Or vote this year, FourFourTwo decided to step into the gap. With votes cast by over 100 journalists from across the world, we awarded six points to any player ranked first by a voter, four to a second-placed player, three to third, two to fourth and one to fifth place. Robert Lewandowski tallied a huge 561 points overall.

