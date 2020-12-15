Quiz! Can you name the record goalscorers still active in the Premier League?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

If you're young enough to have TikTok on your phone and know who Roddy Rich is, the Premier League goalscorers list can look a little... old.

So let's just clear some things up. Yes - despite Alan Shearer being a Geordie, he won the league with Blackburn Rovers before moving to Newcastle United. No - Andy Cole is not the older brother of Ashley, Joe or even Carlton. And yes - Eric Cantona was every bit as bonkers as your dad says.

So we thought we'd challenge our younger audience to a Premier League goalscorers quiz of their era. Specifically, players still active in the Prem.

Finally, yes - you're more than welcome to take this one on if you're old enough to remember the glory days of Dennis Bergkamp and Teddy Sheringham. They just don't feature on this list...

