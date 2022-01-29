Fulham v Blackpool live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Fulham v Blackpool live stream, Saturday 29 January, 3pm GMT

Fulham will be aiming to take another step closer to the Premier League when Blackpool visit west London this weekend.

It is fair to say that Marco Silva's side have bounced back from a dip in form that temporarily threatened to derail their promotion bid. Fulham drew four matches in a row and then lost to Sheffield United in their final fixture before Christmas, leaving some of their fans fearing the worst.

Their response since then has been fantastic. Fulham came back in the new year revitalised, and a battling 3-2 victory over Stoke City last weekend was their fourth in a row.

The Cottagers have scored an extraordinary 22 goals during this current winning run, taking their tally for the season to 73 - an average of 2.7 per game. An even more significant statistic is the eight-point lead they have opened up over third-placed Bournemouth. It would be a major surprise if Fulham were not back in the top flight next term.

Blackpool are solidly mid-table and are unlikely to either go up or go down this season: they are eight points adrift of the play-offs and 16 clear of the bottom three. Consolidating in the Championship would be a good achievement for a club that was only promoted from League One last season.

The Tangerines will travel to the capital with renewed confidence after back-to-back 1-0 victories over Hull City and Millwall. They will find it much more difficult to keep Fulham's attack quiet, although Blackpool did win the reverse fixture 1-0 at Bloomfield Road back in September.

Fulham duo Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid are away on international duty, while Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic will need to be assessed after illness. Kenny Tete is missing through injury.

Blackpool will have to make do without Luke Garbutt, who could miss two and a half months of action after sustaining a knee injury.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 29 January. See below for international broadcast options.

