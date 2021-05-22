Germany Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Germany Euro 2020 group gets under way with a pair of games on June 15.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in 11 different countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be involved at Wembley on July 11.

Group F

France

Germany

Portugal

Hungary

Germany suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the group phase, and they will be looking to make amends at Euro 2020.

Despite their early elimination in Russia three years ago, Germany decided to stick with long-serving manager Joachim Low. Their results and performances since the World Cup have not been entirely convincing, but it would be a mistake to write Germany off ahead of any major tournament.

Low, who will step down as head coach after the competition, will be attempting to make die Mannschaft European champions for the fourth time.

West Germany were triumphant in 1972 and 1980, before a reunified Germany lifted the trophy in England in 1996.

Despite their struggles in recent years, Low’s side topped their qualifying group with a minimum of fuss.

However, they have not been done any favours with the draw for the group stage, which has pitted them against two other contenders to win the trophy.

Germany will begin their campaign against France, the world champions, in Munich on June 15.

Next up is a meeting with Portugal in the same city four days later, before concluding the group phase against Hungary on June 23.