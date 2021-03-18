Hungary Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Hungary Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Marco Rossi has picked a 26-man squad for qualifiers against Poland, San Marino and Andorra. Hungary are also in the same group as England, so there's likely to be interest from English supporters in the Magyars' form.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Hungary squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Hungary Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

GK: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

GK: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)

GK: Balazs Toth (Puskas Akademia)

DF: Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvaros)

DF: Adam Lang (Omonia)

DF: Attila Fiola (Fehervar)

DF: Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

DF: Endre Botka (Ferencvaros)

DF: Szilveszter Hangya (Fehervar)

DF: Attila Szalai (Fenerbahce)

DF: Akos Kecskes (Lugano)

DF: Loic Nego (Fehervar)

MF: Adam Nagy (Bristol City)

MF: Laszlo Kleinheisler (Osijek)

MF: Zsolt Kalmar (Dunajska Streda)

MF: Filip Holender (Partizan)

MF: David Siger (Ferencvaros)

MF: Daniel Gazdag (Budapest Honved)

MF: Andras Schafer (Dunajska Streda)

MF: Tamas Cseri (Mezokovesd)

MF: Roland Sallai (Freiburg)

MF: Roland Varga (MTK Budapest)

FW: Adam Szalai (Mainz)

FW: Nemanja Nikolic (Fehervar)

FW: Kevin Varga (Kasimpasa)

FW: Krisztian Geresi (Puskas Akademia)

The biggest news of the recent Hungary call-ups is that talismanic 20-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai misses out on this set of fixtures through injury.

Szoboszlai is the youngest member of the Hungary side called up since the pandemic; Szoboszlai's RB Leipzig teammates, however, Willi Orban and Peter Gulasci do make the side.

Mihaly Korhat, Barnas Bese, Adam Gyurcso and Mate Paktai, who have 87 caps between them all miss out from the squad this time but there is experience in the form of captain Adam Szalai and Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy.

Goalkeeper Balasz Toth and forward Krisztian Geresi, both of Puskas Akademia, are the only new call-ups to the squad. Adrian Szoke, Bendeguz Bolla, Benjamin Babati, Lajos Hegedus and Krisztian Tamas were all called up to the squad over the autumn but didn't get a first cap for the Magyars; none of them make the cut this time around, though.

