How many finals have England been in?

England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night – the first ever for the men's team in the European Championship.

The last time the men's side made it to a major tournament final was when they won the World Cup on home turf in 1966.

They have made it as far as the semi-finals at the 1990 World Cup, Euro 96 and the 2018 World Cup, but fell just short on each occasion.

The women's England team, however, as made it to two Euros finals – though lost both times. In 1984 they lost to Sweden on penalties after a two-legged final ended 1-1 on aggregated, and in 2009 were beaten 6-2 by Germany in a thrilling final encounter.