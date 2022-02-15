How to watch BT Sport without a contract: on NowTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox or on your laptop, iPad or phone
By Mark White published
However you want to watch BT Sport, you don't need a contract to do so
Searching how to watch BT Sport without a contract? Already got a broadband package and don't want to upgrade to watch the Premier League or Champions League? Let us help you out there…
Originally, BT Sport was only available with BT broadband. It was a very clear strategy from the telecommunications company to tap into sporting events to take advantage of consumers' household needs – and nab a few Sky customers.
That's no longer the case. BT Sport is available to sign up and watch without getting tied down to a contract – and here's how.
How to watch BT Sport without a contract
BT SPORT Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now
It's quite simple. Head to BT's site and you can sign up for a Monthly Pass to watch BT Sport's channels either on apps or online.
It's available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, NOW TV devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku players, and Sony PlayStation 4. You can also watch online at sport.bt.com.
This will cost you £25 per 30 days. The pass renews automatically unless you cancel it – and even when you do cancel it, you can still watch BT Sport until your existing 30-day viewing period expires.
You can't use the BT Sport Monthly Pass to watch BT Sport through a set-top box from Sky, Virgin or any other TV provider, unfortunately.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
