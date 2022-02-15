How to watch BT Sport without a contract: on NowTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox or on your laptop, iPad or phone

Searching how to watch BT Sport without a contract? Already got a broadband package and don't want to upgrade to watch the Premier League or Champions League? Let us help you out there…

Originally, BT Sport was only available with BT broadband. It was a very clear strategy from the telecommunications company to tap into sporting events to take advantage of consumers' household needs – and nab a few Sky customers.

That's no longer the case. BT Sport is available to sign up and watch without getting tied down to a contract – and here's how.

How to watch BT Sport without a contract

It's quite simple. Head to BT's site and you can sign up for a Monthly Pass to watch BT Sport's channels either on apps or online.

It's available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, NOW TV devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku players, and Sony PlayStation 4. You can also watch online at sport.bt.com.

This will cost you £25 per 30 days. The pass renews automatically unless you cancel it – and even when you do cancel it, you can still watch BT Sport until your existing 30-day viewing period expires.

You can't use the BT Sport Monthly Pass to watch BT Sport through a set-top box from Sky, Virgin or any other TV provider, unfortunately.

