“I’m not scared of him” – Nicky Butt remembers the day he burned Peter Schmeichel’s penis with a kettle

Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson famously boasted a dressing room full of fiery personalities. Paul Ince, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Gary Neville were all known for their confrontational sides, but perhaps none could rival goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel for sheer presence.

The Great Dane could be as uncompromising as he was physically imposing, and wasn't the sort of man you'd want to get on the wrong side of. So you can imagine Nicky Butt's reaction when a prank-gone-wrong led to the former England midfielder burning the gloveman's penis with a kettle.

"We had a medical bed in the middle of the changing room and there’d be a big pot of tea on it after training, plus plates of toast and sandwiches – our dietitian wanted us to get food inside us ASAP after training," Butt tells the May edition of FourFourTwo, out in shops this Thursday.

"I put the teapot near his backside so that he could feel the heat. He turned around and it hit his knob. He screamed and then went f**king nuts at me – he threw a huge container of Gatorade over me."

While FFT would have immediately run to fetch ice, a white flag and to call the nearest taxi, Butt claims to have kept his cool. "I’m not scared of Pete," he says. "He’s a big softy."

If that is true, the Manchester United dressing room wasn't just full of big characters – it clearly had plenty of maniacs, too. Here's hoping the, erm, member of the squad harmed that afternoon is back to full health. Yikes.

For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

SCREAMERS The 10 greatest England goals of all-time

RANKED Every England Nike shirt ever

THREE LIONS 10 uncapped players who could be in Southgate's plans for Qatar