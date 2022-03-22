Ranked! Every England Nike shirt ever

There are some things that the England national football team struggle with. Penalties, for example, despite them getting our hopes up in 2018; the distraction of WAGs at Baden Baden or letting the manager pick the team in peace.

But fashion comes easy to the Three Lions – whether we're talking Phil Foden's ice-blonde mop or Gareth Southgate doing his bit for M&S waistcoat sales. Since American manufacturer Nike started making the team's shirts in 2013, there have been plenty of nice additions to our wardrobes, too.

And some that, frankly, we didn't rate. Let's run through the worst to the best…

Honorary mention: World Cup 2018 prematch shirt

Based on the 1982 Admiral kit, this prematch work of art was reported to have been rejected by the FA on the grounds of "too jazzy", only for it to outsell the actual 2018 home shirt.

That rumoured boob notwithstanding, the shirt has become a modern classic among fans, whose imaginations were captured when they saw it on display in Russia. If anything, its relegation to warm-ups has only done it favours in making it cooler than it already was.

11. Euro 2016 away shirt

The absolute nadir of Nike's unimaginative carbon-copy kit-making. In 2016, every one of the brand's teams took the same kit to the Euros: a boring base colour, different coloured sleeves and the same font for the numbers.

Yes, it looked remarkably similar to the Portugal home shirt but no, it didn't really sit right. The dark red, bright red and royal blue trimming all looked a little uneasy together with this shirt getting just the one outing at the tournament, a bore draw with Slovakia. A lazy effort, this one.

10. Euro 2016 home shirt

Speaking of lazy efforts, here's the shirt that England were knocked out of Euro 2016 to Iceland wearing.

Nike went for light blue sleeves on the home shirt that summer, to recall the heady days of Euro 96 – and it looked remarkably similar to the France away shirt. Luckily, football shirts started to become just a little more individualised following this tournament and we never have to go back to that awful template – or the memories of thousands of Scandinavians clapping us off the pitch – ever again.

9. 2013 home shirt

Euro 2012 was the last tournament with Umbro as the kit supplier. Umbro had already been acquired by Nike but following the tournament, the Three Lions got their very first Nike tops.

The word you're looking for is "inoffensive". When a round, navy collar is the defining aspect, it's perhaps a little too safe and as a result of starting with a completely blank canvas, these tops look like something you'd find on a FIFA game if EA didn't have a license for the real kit. Still, an upgrade on silly sleeves.

8. 2017 third shirt

The away kit England should have got at Euro 2016 was belatedly worn a year later in a friendly against Germany. All navy, with sky blue numbers on the front.

There was absolutely no need to bring this shirt out – and it only got one wear. Still, it wasn't too garish and the colours were a lot nicer than the red version from the Slovakia game.

5. World Cup 2014 home shirt

At a time in which England were led by Daniels Sturridge and Welbeck, it's not particularly fitting that the home shirt is quite this yawnably boring. It's essentially a white t-shirt with a v-neck.

The 2013 shirt with its round collar never really felt like an England shirt – perhaps thanks to its lack of tournament experience and its 150-year anniversary badge from the FA – but the one released a year later really does. It has a nice typeface, at least, and the royal blue feels fresh on the shirt.

It was always a basis for Nike to get more creative from in tournaments to come but looking back on this top, it wasn't that bad. Just not very exciting, either.

6. World Cup 2014 away shirt

The 2014 World Cup away shirt never got its time in the Brazilian sun, owing to England's early exit from the group stages. But this shirt walked so that future tops could run.

The away shirt that year looks fairly nondescript on first glance but was very subtly pinstriped with the cross of St. George. A classy, simplistic design that came with a nicer typeface and didn't mess with the colours too much: we don't ask for much, do we?

5. Euro 2020 away shirt

One that divided fans, the Euro 2020 away shirt plumped for royal blue as the change shade, breaking from a generation of red and occasional navy. It wasn't everyone's cup of tea but it had redeeming features.

Again, a sort of pinstripe adorned the kit, with a pattern resembling the Three Lions badge itself plastered all of the shirt. The numbering was funky and with touches of red and a big, brash colour, this was steeped in 90s nostalgia without actually being directly influenced by one kit in particular.

But England didn't actually wear this one either at a major tournament, donning white throughout Euro 2020's seven matches, despite opportunities to switch it up. One that will no doubt be remixed 20 years from now.

4. 2013 away shirt

Gary Lineker not being given the chance to break the all-time scoring record, Frank Lampard's ghost goal against the Germans and this kit not getting taken to an international tournament. Take your pick from the three for the greatest injustice ever in England's history.

The shade of red is perfect, the colour is great and even the white/gold badge gives it a regal look – but perhaps the clincher is the addition of subtle St. George's crosses on either shoulder to make this one feel a little more modern than your run-of-the-mill England away shirt.

FFT still find it gutting to this day that this one was replaced for the 2014 World Cup. We'll always have that night away to Ukraine, though.

3. World Cup 2018 home shirt

Maybe it's the nostalgia talking – the memories of pub gardens, pre-COVID, Dua Lupa and Calvin Harris on repeat, as you play HQ Trivia on your phone – but the England home shirt of 2018 was simply beautiful.

The collar was simple with the nice touches of a red cross on the next, the font was probably the best England had ever had and putting the number below the Nike swoosh made a nice change. We didn't just feel proud of the boys but proud of our get-up in this tournament – and though Nike may have dropped the swankier pre-match top in favour of this one, we're not mad about it.

Frankly, we'd buy this one every two years if they made it available.

2. Euro 2020 home shirt

It's not just because we did well wearing it, either.

The Euro 2020 shirt was a subtle hark back to France '98, with the badge, number and swoosh central and the numbers back to a chunkier font. But there was so much subtlety to this one to love, too: the touches of red intertwined with the navy, the intricate, thick collar and the broken line down either side that actually grew on us as the tournament progressed.

You couldn't buy this shirt for love nor money when the weather was baking and it's not just because the people's prince, Jack Grealish, looked a million dollars in this thing. It's a design triumph – and it would've been had England crashed out to the Scots.

1. World Cup 2018 away shirt

We're going to go out on a limb, here. If England had worn this shirt in the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, they would've hung onto that lead against Croatia.

This is quite simply one of the most stunning Three Lions tops ever and a great example of how to incorporate multiple elements into one cohesive design. The textured St. George's cross over the body looks excellent, the font particularly works well with this one and thank god that they went with the blue/white badge and not a naff red/white one.

This shirt was so magnificent that it was the sole reason England won a penalty shootout. It's the level that all other shirts have to match from now on…

