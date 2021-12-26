Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick plots sensational £70m bid for the "next Kai Havertz"

Manchester United will make Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz their next major signing, with a £70m bid for the 18-year-old expected in January.

That is according to the Express, who believe Ralf Rangnick's reputation in Germany will be enough to lure Wirtz to Old Trafford ahead of other high profile destinations. Interest in Wirtz is thought to be high among Europe's elite clubs. Rangnick is said to be a huge admirer of a player dubbed 'the next Kai Havertz' and the German feels Leverkusen could be persuaded to sell next month.

Despite being just 18, Wirtz has already been capped four times by the Nationalmannschaft, with Germany manager Hansi Flick suggesting the team will be built around the prodigious talent in the years to come.

Wirtz is a technically gifted left-sided playmaker with remarkable composure in front of goal. He has five goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season and once held the record for bring the youngest goalscorer in Germany's top flight history. If Wirtz were to come to the Premier League, he would follow in the footsteps of Havertz, who also made his name at Leverkusen before a Hugh profile switch to England.

Rangnick is currently serving as Manchester United's interim manager before the Red Devils make a permanent appointment in the summer. However, the 63-year-old – who is currently favourite to keep the job beyond the end of this campaign – is set to remain at Old Trafford in a consultancy basis whatever the outcome of that search. His influence will be key if one of the world's most exciting youngsters opts for a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

FEATURE Revealed! The perfect Christmas film to watch for fans of all 20 Premier League clubs

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar