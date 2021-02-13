Bundesliga News and Features
Latest about Bundesliga
Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign
Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Bundesliga champions believe the winger would be keen on a switch to Manchester
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils missed out on Dayot Upamecano for £1.9m
By FourFourTwo Staff
The RB Leipzig centre-back is set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season
Borussia Dortmund: 5 reasons Marco Rose can help BVB back to the summit of German football
By Ed McCambridge
Not since the days of Jurgen Klopp have Borussia Dortmund been the dominant force in Germany - but a new messiah arrives this summer
Transfer news: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Matthew Hoppe
By FourFourTwo Staff
Four Premier League clubs are said to be tracking Schalke's American forward
Chelsea transfer news: Blues offer deal to David Alaba as Bayern Munich defender nears exit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The west Londoners are the only Premier League side to have approached the Austrian
Julian Nagelsmann open to Premier League move as RB Leipzig prepare for Liverpool
By FourFourTwo Staff
The German manager refused to rule out a future switch to the English top flight
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils make Jules Kounde top centre-back target
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Red Devils missed out on Bayern Munich-bound Dayot Upamecano
Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City to rival Reds for Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham were also linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach man in January
