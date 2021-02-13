Bundesliga News and Features

Trending

David Luiz

Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's squad is set for a shake-up ahead of the 2021/22 campaign

Kingsley Coman

Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich fear Kingsley Coman wants Old Trafford move

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Bundesliga champions believe the winger would be keen on a switch to Manchester

Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils missed out on Dayot Upamecano for £1.9m

By FourFourTwo Staff

The RB Leipzig centre-back is set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund: 5 reasons Marco Rose can help BVB back to the summit of German football

By Ed McCambridge

Not since the days of Jurgen Klopp have Borussia Dortmund been the dominant force in Germany - but a new messiah arrives this summer

Matthew Hoppe

Transfer news: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Matthew Hoppe

By FourFourTwo Staff

Four Premier League clubs are said to be tracking Schalke's American forward

David Alaba

Chelsea transfer news: Blues offer deal to David Alaba as Bayern Munich defender nears exit

By FourFourTwo Staff

The west Londoners are the only Premier League side to have approached the Austrian

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann open to Premier League move as RB Leipzig prepare for Liverpool

By FourFourTwo Staff

The German manager refused to rule out a future switch to the English top flight

Jules Kounde

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils make Jules Kounde top centre-back target

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Red Devils missed out on Bayern Munich-bound Dayot Upamecano

Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City to rival Reds for Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus

By FourFourTwo Staff

Tottenham were also linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach man in January

Erling Haaland

Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Erling Haaland interest

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Norway international is said to be a target for the Red Devils this summer

