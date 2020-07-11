Quiz! Can you get 25 correct answers in our 'Who Am I?' European Championships quiz?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 questions to answer.

There are five players on the board who aren't answers to questions - and some of the players might be answers to more than one question...

The European Championships final would've been held at Wembley Stadium tonight.

But there's no need to be down about it not being on. We'll just have to wait a year - and there's still football on elsewhere.

To celebrate the European Championships anyway - because why not - we've come up with a good old 'Who Am I' quiz. You'll recognise the players on the board - you just have to match the statement to the correct player.

How well do you remember Euros tournaments of days gone by?

