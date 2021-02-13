Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur quiz?
Half a century of players will flash up - just tell us whether they played for the Citizens or the Lilywhites
Five minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham v Manchester City line-ups from 2016/17?
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the two newest members of the Big Six - but there's still history there between the pair.
In 2010, it was Tottenham who thwarted Man City from reaching the top four - beating the newly-bankrolled Eastlands outfit into fifth to secure Champions League football. Spurs, too, famously knocked Pep Guardiola's side out of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019, en route to a final against Liverpool.
In terms of City's best results? Pep generally got one over on Poch but for our money, it's the FA Cup clash from February 2004. Spurs went 3-0 up at half-time, only for Man City to come back and win 4-3.
Let's hope this weekend's game is even half as dramatic as that...
While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.
NOW READ
TOM HANCOCK Should FA Cup replays be scrapped for good?
PSG When Neymar is out in late February: 7 times he's curiously missed matches
JONATHAN WOODGATE EXCLUSIVE “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.