Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur quiz?

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the two newest members of the Big Six - but there's still history there between the pair.

In 2010, it was Tottenham who thwarted Man City from reaching the top four - beating the newly-bankrolled Eastlands outfit into fifth to secure Champions League football. Spurs, too, famously knocked Pep Guardiola's side out of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019, en route to a final against Liverpool.

In terms of City's best results? Pep generally got one over on Poch but for our money, it's the FA Cup clash from February 2004. Spurs went 3-0 up at half-time, only for Man City to come back and win 4-3.

Let's hope this weekend's game is even half as dramatic as that...

