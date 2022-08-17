Quiz! Can you name every manager in the Premier League and Championship?

10 minutes on the clock, 44 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's last five top goalscorers of the season in all competitions?

Whether the days of Clough and Revie or Wenger and Ferguson, English football has always prided itself on a good manager. Right now, we might just be in a golden age.

Some of the greatest in the world work in English football – and that's no exaggeration. Serial league winners, Champions League champions and tactical geniuses have come to Blighty in recent seasons. It's improved our league, alright.

And not just the Premier League. The Championship has been stacked with talent, too, with some of the biggest names of all time dipping into the second tier and winning promotion with sleeping giants.

There are 44 men at the helm of a club in England's top two divisions. So tell us who…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable players in the world?

Quiz! Can you match these 40 players to their middle name?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with over 250 appearances?