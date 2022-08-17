Quiz! Can you name every manager in the Premier League and Championship?
Tell us anyone who's scored 16 goals or more in the English top flight since 1992
10 minutes on the clock, 44 managers to guess.
Whether the days of Clough and Revie or Wenger and Ferguson, English football has always prided itself on a good manager. Right now, we might just be in a golden age.
Some of the greatest in the world work in English football – and that's no exaggeration. Serial league winners, Champions League champions and tactical geniuses have come to Blighty in recent seasons. It's improved our league, alright.
And not just the Premier League. The Championship has been stacked with talent, too, with some of the biggest names of all time dipping into the second tier and winning promotion with sleeping giants.
There are 44 men at the helm of a club in England's top two divisions. So tell us who…
