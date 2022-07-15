Quiz! Can you match these 40 players to their middle name?

10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

Pele was never his name, you know. Apparently, it was a mean nickname that someone gave him at school.

It worked for him, though. Over time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made his adopted name stick and scored over 1,000 goals (well, allegedly) with that four-letter moniker on his back.

Mark Hughes takes his middle name – choosing not to be known as Leslie Hughes – while Cristiano Ronaldo is named after Ronald Reagan and could easily have taken his parents' surname Aveiro. So what about these players' full names?

We've given you 40 footballers, some with rather unusual or surprising middle names – all you have to do is tell us what they are…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?

Quiz! Can you match 50 players to the city or town that they were born in?

Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?