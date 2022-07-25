Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with over 250 appearances?
By Mark White published
If you get 80% or more, you're officially a Premier League genius
20 minutes on the clock, 265 players to guess.
250 appearances in the Premier League is some achievement.
Given that there are 38 matches in a season, it should take around six and a half years to complete the magic landmark – that is assuming that you play every game of a campaign.
So the players on this list have been fixtures in the Prem for a good chunk of time: players who helped define an era within an era, whether they were here for a long, unbroken run of top-tier English football or whether they left and returned.
This is the list of longevity – but it takes someone just as seasoned to get a high score on this quiz…
