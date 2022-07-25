Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with over 250 appearances?

20 minutes on the clock, 265 players to guess.

250 appearances in the Premier League is some achievement.

Given that there are 38 matches in a season, it should take around six and a half years to complete the magic landmark – that is assuming that you play every game of a campaign.

So the players on this list have been fixtures in the Prem for a good chunk of time: players who helped define an era within an era, whether they were here for a long, unbroken run of top-tier English football or whether they left and returned.

This is the list of longevity – but it takes someone just as seasoned to get a high score on this quiz…

