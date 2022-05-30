Soccer Aid 2022: Where is Soccer Aid this year?

Soccer Aid 2022 rocks up for an 11th edition on July 12, as the worlds of celebrity and football collide to raise money for Unicef.

There's an all-star cast on the pitch and true legends of the game in the dugout this time around, as England and the Rest of the World battle it out with five previous games won each. For the fifth time, it's heading to a new venue, too.

Here's what you need to know about the venue – and here's everything you need to know about the charity spectacular.

Soccer Aid 2022: What's the venue this time?

Soccer Aid 2022 will take place at West Ham United's London Stadium, marking the first time that the match has been to east London and the 10th anniversary of the London Olympic Games.

The stadium – which was converted into a football ground following London 2012 – is having a busy off-season. West Ham's home is set to host the National League Promotion Final, taking place at on Sunday 5, a week before Soccer Aid, while Californian rockers, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, are set to play a concert there later on this summer.

There's added sentiment in this one too for one of the players. The game will act as a kind of testimonial for retiring Irons captain Mark Noble, who will get to play at the stadium one last time.

The match was hosted at the Etihad last year but has also been played at Wembley, Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.