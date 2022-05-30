Soccer Aid 2022: Everything you need to know about this year's charity match

Soccer Aid 2022 kicks off this summer on June 12, with two all-star line-ups set to compete to raise money for charity.

Now in its 11th year, the game began as an initiative from Robbie Williams to raise money for Unicef as a biannual event during tournament years. Soccer Aid has snowballed, however, to become a huge event that now takes part yearly, drawing in some of the biggest stars of the sport – and some big names in showbiz, too.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's game.

Soccer Aid 2022 line-ups

Who's playing at Soccer Aid this year?

(Image credit: Getty)

DONATE TO THE CAUSE UNICEF Make a donation to Soccer Aid charity Unicef, here (opens in new tab)

This year, an all-star cast takes to Soccer Aid, with the likes of Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, One Direction star Liam Payne, Sky duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher returning, Eni Aluko and recently retired West Ham hero Mark Noble all pulling on the England shirt.

For the Rest of the World side, former AC Milan superstars Andriy Shevchenko and Andrea Pirlo are the headliners. Brazilian full-back royalty Roberto Carlos and Cafu are back in the side, while Fever Pitch actor Mark Strong is on board.

Which players have appeared at Soccer Aid in the past?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soccer Aid has boasted some of the greatest footballers of all time in the past.

Among the previous line-ups, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Fabio Cannavaro, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Owen, David Seaman, Yaya Toure, Robert Pires, Patrick Kluivert, Robbie Keane, Eric Cantona, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien have all appeared.

Soccer Aid 2022 managers

Who are the managers at Soccer Aid this year?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year at Soccer Aid, there are legends in either dugout.

Harry Redknapp co-manages the England team with Chelsea women's boss Emma Hayes, with David Seaman and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure joining the pair in the dugout.

For the Rest of the World, it's an Arsenal duo in legendary Frenchman Arsene Wenger and Luther himself Idris Elba. Robbie Keane represents the white side of north London as a coach, too.

Soccer Aid 2022 venue

Where is Soccer Aid this year?

(Image credit: PA Media)

This year, Soccer Aid changes venue once more.

The match will be played at West Ham's London Stadium, with retiring Mark Noble making an appearance at the ground of the club he captains.

This is the first time that the game has been played at the Hammers' ground, with Old Trafford, Wembley, Stamford Bridge and the Etihad Stadium all hosting in the past.