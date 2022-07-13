Sweden v Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Sweden v Switzerland live stream, Wednesday 13 July, 5pm BST, BBC Two

Sweden will be looking for their first win of Euro 2022 when they do battle with Switzerland in Sheffield in the early kick-off on Wednesday.

The Swedes drew 1-1 with the Netherlands last time out in what was perhaps the most eagerly anticipated of all eight fixtures on matchday one. Two of the leading contenders to win the tournament this month, the Dutch are the reigning champions and Sweden are seen as the coming force in the European game.

Peter Gerhardsson could hardly have asked for a better start: Sweden held a 1-0 lead at half-time, by which point their opponents had already lost two key players to injury.

But they were unable to hold onto that advantage, and the Dutch drew level after the break. Had Jil Roord, the scorer of the equaliser within minutes of the restart, not spurned a golden opportunity to notch the third goal of the match, Sweden might easily have ended the evening empty-handed.

Switzerland threw away a more sizable lead last time out. They stormed into a 2-0 lead against Portugal within five minutes of kick-off at Leigh Sports Village but then proceeded to take their eye off the ball. Their opponents did not let their heads drop and found the net twice in seven second-half minutes to deny the Swiss all three points.

Nils Nielsen may well look back on that 2-2 draw as the decisive result in his team's campaign. Realistically, Switzerland will now need to beat at least one of Sweden or the Netherlands to stand a chance of progressing to the next round - and that will not be easy.

Indeed, Gerhardsson's women will probably have too much quality for the Swiss here. Sweden are one of the most complete teams at the tournament and this is an opportunity for them to make a statement.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Wednesday 13 July. The game is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

