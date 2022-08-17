Cristiano Ronaldo wants out from Manchester United. Manchester United are open to letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave. Neither parties have too many options available to them.

That's the story, at least, according to multiple reports a day that filter from the chaos of Carrington, as the Red Devils look to correct their worst start to a season in 30 years of Premier League football. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are apparently offering their services – but it's a difficult conundrum to solve.

Ronaldo is on high wages and still has a year to run on his contract – but United would rather not let the highest-profile player at the club leave for nothing. How does this saga play out?

Who does Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for?

1. Atletico Madrid

"CR7 NOT WELCOME": Atletico fans make their feelings clear about a potential move for their former rival (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo etched himself into the history of Atletico Madrid's biggest rivals, with four Champions League titles at the Bernabeu and a record goal haul in white. He knocked Atleti out of the competition in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 with Real – twice in finals, one in a semi – before obliterating them in the black and white of Juventus in 2018 with a stunning second-leg hat-trick.

So it's no wonder that Diego Simeone would like to get CR7 on his team for once this time around. He's had previous in signing ageing strikers and would likely pair Ronaldo with another player – Joao Felix or Antoine Griezmann – to get the best from the Portuguese.

The sticking point? Fans have already protested the potential signing. Well, think of it this way: how would Man United fans have felt about signing Luis Suarez this summer?

2. Chelsea

(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are having a summer of opportunistic signings. Marc Cucurella was brought in when the Blues hijacked Manchester City's bid – likewise, Raheem Sterling wasn't a particularly long-term target but an option signed after his City future was cast in doubt.

Bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo would be some opportunity, mind. The Blues have been tracking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but have quandaries over the price. Ronaldo would demand high wages but Tuchel has a history of dealing with huge egos from his time at Paris Saint-Germain and would likely know the best way to stroke his ego and ensure that Ronaldo could fit into a frontline with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Sterling or whoever else.

The question is… why would Chelsea want the hassle? Aubameyang, for all his time on the naughty step at Arsenal, is a known quantity to Tuchel from their time together at Dortmund. Ronaldo has the potential to torpedo the mood like at United. It feels like the Blues aren't quite desperate enough for the move yet…

3. AC Milan

(Image credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 40; Olivier Giroud 35. If AC Milan sign Ronaldo, they could put all three forwards on the pitch at a combined age of 115 this season.

Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to the Rossoneri, though the Scudetto holders turned down the opportunity to sign him. With the transfer window still open for a few weeks still though, Ronaldo may lower his demands further to join a side in the Champions League, even just for a year – while Milan may become more convinced to bolster their European chances with a serial goalscorer of the competition.

It looks unlikely for now… but don't write it off.

4. Inter Milan

(Image credit: Getty)

Like their closest rivals, Inter Milan have also rumoured to have been offered Cristiano Ronaldo. They too have apparently said no.

But for all the reasons that Milan could sign Ronaldo, Inter could, too. They too are looking to secure a Serie A title and establish a little dominance in a league in which the power is currently up in the air. Inter will want a strong European campaign, too, and if the deal is right, getting CR7 will feel like a no-brainer.

Whether or not Mendes, Ronaldo and United return for a second offer remains to be seen. The No.7 is free, too, following Alexis Sanchez's move to Marseille…

5. Paris Saint-Germain

(Image credit: Getty)

The Hollywood option. Not content with having a front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, PSG could theoretically tempt Ronaldo to the riches of the Parc Des Princes.

Messi and Ronaldo have famously never played together but the world would certainly love to see it. Mbappe apparently has a larger say following his new contract and would surely consider asking for the player who he has claimed is a personal hero of his.

Only this doesn't feel very PSG. Crazy, right? Les Parisiens and new sporting director Luis Campos have signed the likes of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele, rather than the biggest possible names they can tempt. Maybe we never will see Messi and Ronaldo in the same side.

6. Borussia Dortmund

(Image credit: Getty)

Yeah, we know it's weird. But in some respects, Cristiano Ronaldo in the Bundesliga makes a lot of sense.

From CR7's perspective, he would get a campaign in the Champions League, likely qualify for the tournament again for next season and even most likely, win the Golden Boot in Germany's top tier by an absolute mile. From BVB's point of view, they've sadly just lost new signing Sebastien Haller to the sidelines, with the Ivorian set to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular tumour. They can hardly rely on 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko all season long.

The finances perhaps need finessing in this one, while how Dortmund's fans would react to such a signing may well be important, given how fan power rules in Germany. Bayern Munich, watch out…

7. Sporting

(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Plenty of players return to their boyhood club in their twilight years. Could Cristiano Ronaldo do the same?

The positives of the move are similar to, well, the positives of just about every other possible move on the table right now – and the main reason he went back to United. Sporting are just about good enough that they should qualify for the Champions League with Ronaldo in their team, while the league is of the quality that Ronaldo should score plenty and look good.

The negative, once more, is the financial side of the deal. Will romance trump money in this case?