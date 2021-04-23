Why have West Ham been so good since the start of the pandemic?

The pandemic has gripped Premier League football for so long it is easy to forget just how much COVID-19 has changed the shape and rhythm of the game.

We have just passed the one-year anniversary since the Premier League first announced Project Restart, and six weeks from now English football will have been playing this cold and half-pace version of the sport for a full year.

Tactically, the division is nothing like it was in March 2020. A combination of empty stadiums, limited time on the training ground, a truncated pre-season, and the emotional mindset of the players (as prone to lockdown brain fog as the rest of us) has created a ghostly version of the real thing: training matches played bleakly in a void.

It has required an entirely different approach from the managers, and yet only manager – Pep Guardiola – can truly be said to have got to grips with the challenges of pandemic football. His dramatic reassessment of Manchester City’s tactics should not be understated; to control the chaotic variables that briefly overwhelmed the sport in October required re-writing his pressing and possession game to become something far more measured and more midfield-centric.

Everybody else has plugged away as usual, their pressing intensity dropping through sheer exhaustion rather than design, hence unpredictable games and clumsy attacking patterns from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

It makes sense, then, that the biggest beneficiaries of the new normal – of ambling matches, of near-random results, of a vague sense of uncontrollable nothingness - are the teams who play risk-averse football, who don’t like to press high and are more comfortable sitting back.

At first, it looked as though this would give Jose Mourinho a platform to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur. To batten down the hatches amid the storm of the pandemic and to seek control when out of possession is to conserve energy, force mistakes, and side-step the need for long tactical sessions.

Instead, and for exactly the same reasons, David Moyes’ West Ham United have been the biggest winners from the tactical impact of COVID-19 on Premier League football.

Broadly speaking his West Ham team sit in a hunched formation, engaging opponents only in their own half, and look to counter-attack quickly through Michail Antonio, Jarred Bowen, and Pablo Fornals, combining to win the team set-pieces on the break (they lead the charts with 15 set-piece goals).

The foundation of their solid defensive blockade, of course, is Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice, a powerful midfield combination equally adept in the tackle and in driving forward. Their ability to break the lines in possession, as well as arrive late in the penalty area, provides the beating heart for Moyes’s counter-attacking system.

But it would be unfair to over-simplify the club’s approach. Moyes is a far more flexible and modern manager than he is given credit for.

At the beginning of the season he used a 3-4-3 formation with Aaron Cresswell deployed as an overlapping centre-back – it doesn’t get more tactically trendy than that – before moving to a 4-2-3-1 after a brief blip. Since then, Moyes has regularly tweaked the shape to adapt to the opposition, be it a striker-less 4-6-0 in the 3-0 victory over Sheffield United or a formation-mirroring 3-4-1-2 in the 3-2 win over Leicester City. It is this adaptability that differentiates Moyes from the egotistical Mourinho, and why West Ham are threatening to make the top four.

Their hopes may have been dashed by a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend – in which three unforced defensive errors underlined a growing issue over the last month – but it would be unwise to bet against them. They are arguably the only team, bar Man City, really feeling the benefits of how COVID-19 has reshaped the Premier League.

Liverpool’s performance against Leeds United on Monday night was a case in point. They pressed high and hard from the outset, dominating the game, only for tiredness to set in as Leeds pushed them back. Klopp still hasn’t adapted to COVID-19 and is still in denial about its impact on the division.

Perhaps the same cannot be said for this weekend’s opponents Chelsea, whose manager appears to have copied Guardiola’s COVID-era blueprint. None of Thomas Tuchel’s famous tinkering, high pressing, or furious attacking patterns have been seen so far, with Chelsea instead focused on a slow and steady possession game.

But they must contend with a Champions League semi-final, not to mention the fallout of the scandalous Super League plans. It is still in the hands of West Ham, a team with a tactical model that just happens to be perfect for dealing with the unique challenges of the pandemic.

