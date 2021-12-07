Arsenal transfer report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette BOTH linked with Barcelona

Arsenal transfer news is starting to ramp up once more - and now reports claim forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could be Barcelona bound.

The Gunners' misfiring strikers have been a sore point this season for Mikel Arteta, with neither forward convincing. Captain Aubameyang is halfway through a three-year deal he signed last season, while vice-captain Lacazette's contract is up at the end of the season.

Both are obvious leaders in the team, however. Aubameyang is 32, Lacazette 30 and in such a young Arsenal side, Arteta seems to value the experience of his strikers, even fielding them together in recent times in a 4-4-2.

The pair were both linked with Barca in the summer, though.

The Catalan giants were supposedly interested in taking Aubameyang and had enquired about the Gabonese forward as long ago as before him signing his last contract. Lacazette, meanwhile, was offered to the LaLiga outfit as the Gunners struggled to offload him.

Lacazette and Aubameyang have become good friends on and off the field, linking up often for the Gunners - despite both vying for a starting spot - and could be open to leaving together.

Whether or not either transfer materialises, however, remains to be seen.

Barcelona have very little money to spend and with the Gunners pair commanding way over £400,000 a week in wages between them, Xavi would be taking a big-money gamble to bring in two floundering forwards potentially past their best.

Arsenal have struggled to get rid of Lacazette in the past, while Aubameyang's influence as captain may be a deciding factor in him staying.