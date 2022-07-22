Black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots have been released – and they look stunning
By Mark White published
Black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are out already – just days after the bright green ones launched by Rick and Morty
Black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are out – just days after the German brand dropped the first edition of them
Helped out by Rick and Morty for the launch video –
The new X SPEEDPORTAL boots were originally launched in bright green – perhaps thanks to Rick and Morty, weirdly. Adult Swim made a special 90-second launch video featuring the cartoon dimension shifters – oh, along with cartoon versions of Mohamed Salah and Vivianne Miedema, of course – with the boots' colourway reflecting the colour of the portals in the show.
But now, Pro Direct (opens in new tab) have brought out a black pair…
Where can I find black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots?
It looks as if so far, only Pro Direct have the black pairs of these boots, which follow a long line of X boots and F50s that Adidas have brought out.
Despite only coming out this week, however, they've been on show a lot at Women's Euro 2022. Lionesses have donned the new X SPEEDPORTALs, including the likes of Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo.
The bright green is still there on the black pair of the X SPEEDPORTALs – hidden inside the boot itself, with the secondary colour of these ones being a bright orange.
They're easily some of the best black boots we've seen this year – with Nike having recently released all-black versions themselves of the latest Air Zoom Mercurial models.
Over the coming months, there will no doubt be a few more colourways released of these beautiful boots. But we're suckers for the black ones…
Buy the black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1