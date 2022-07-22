Black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are out – just days after the German brand dropped the first edition of them

Helped out by Rick and Morty for the launch video –

The new X SPEEDPORTAL boots were originally launched in bright green – perhaps thanks to Rick and Morty, weirdly. Adult Swim made a special 90-second launch video featuring the cartoon dimension shifters – oh, along with cartoon versions of Mohamed Salah and Vivianne Miedema, of course – with the boots' colourway reflecting the colour of the portals in the show.

But now, Pro Direct (opens in new tab) have brought out a black pair…

Where can I find black Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots?

It looks as if so far, only Pro Direct have the black pairs of these boots, which follow a long line of X boots and F50s that Adidas have brought out.

Despite only coming out this week, however, they've been on show a lot at Women's Euro 2022. Lionesses have donned the new X SPEEDPORTALs, including the likes of Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo.

(Image credit: Future)

The bright green is still there on the black pair of the X SPEEDPORTALs – hidden inside the boot itself, with the secondary colour of these ones being a bright orange.

They're easily some of the best black boots we've seen this year – with Nike having recently released all-black versions themselves of the latest Air Zoom Mercurial models.

(Image credit: Pro Direct)

Over the coming months, there will no doubt be a few more colourways released of these beautiful boots. But we're suckers for the black ones…