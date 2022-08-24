Bojan exclusive: "People told me I was crazy to sign for Stoke, but I loved it there"

Stoke City (opens in new tab)'s 2014 signing of Bojan took many by surprise, but it ultimately brought smiles to the faces of Potters fans and the man himself.

The 31-year-old – twice a Champions League winner with Barcelona (opens in new tab) before his unlikely arrival in Staffordshire – looks back on his time in the Premier League with great fondness, as he revealed in an interview for the new issue of FourFourTwo.

"I spoke with some people who had information about the style of Stoke," he recalled to FFT. "All of these guys said, 'Why are you going to stoke? This is not your type of football'. I said, 'I don't know if it's my style of football, but if they want me, it's because they know my style and they think I can help.' They thought I was crazy!

"I felt like it was the right club to go to, and we had amazing seasons. The times in a row, the club finished in the top 10 in the Premier League. We played fantastic football, and the fans loved it. It was one of the best moments of my entire career."

Bojan spoke in the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now (Image credit: Future)

Bojan left the Potters – and Europe – in 2019, subsequently signing for MLS outfit Montreal Impact – and he continued his world tour last year by joining former Barca teammate Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe.

And, while he's found living alone in Japan challenging, he's glad to have reunited with Iniesta.

"It's nice," said Bojan, "not only to play alongside him but to share the dressing room and yet another chapter in our lives together.

When we were at Barca, we were 15 years younger, so we wanted different things, but we got on well. I'm very happy that we have an even closer connection now."

