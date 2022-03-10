BREAKING: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government – meaning club CANNOT be sold
By Conor Pope published
Chelsea will be able to continue with football-related activity – but could even be prevented from selling tickets to fans
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has had his assets frozen by the British government, as part of a wider crackdown on Russian oligarchs in the UK.
The sanctions will prevent Chelsea from being sold, despite Abramovich's public statement that he was looking for a buyer.
He has owned the Blues since 2003, and was hoping to receive offers in the region of £3bn for the club.
Chelsea has been granted a special licence to continue with football related activities – but the terms of the sanction could stop them even selling tickets to games, meaning that only season ticket holders are able to attend matches for the forseeable future.
Abramovich is one of eight Russian nationals sanctioned by the government on Thursday, bringing the total number sanctioned to over 200. The move has been as part of the UK's response to the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine.
More to follow.
