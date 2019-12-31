Defender Chambers doubtful for Arsenal with knee injury

Calum Chambers is a doubt for Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium clash with Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

The centre-back suffered a nasty-looking knee injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 home loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka missed the Chelsea clash through illness, so could come back into the reckoning for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is expected to be available to face Arsenal after sitting out Saturday’s Premier League win at Burnley.

The France international did not make the matchday 18 for the game at Turf Moor after being used as a substitute against both Watford and Newcastle following his return from a long-standing ankle injury but is expected to be back in contention at the Emirates Stadium.

Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay will be missing once again with a knee problem which will sideline him for several weeks, while defenders Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe missed an open training session on Monday in which long-term absentees Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot took part.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinez, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Pepe, Willock, Smith Rowe, John-Jules.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Young, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Williams, Laird, Fred, Garner, Gomes, Matic, Pogba, Pereira, James, Mata, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.