Trending

Diego Maradona dies at 60: Football fans share their favourite stories of the legend

By

Football fans all over the world mourn the death of Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60, following a heart attack

Diego Maradona
(Image credit: PA)

Following the death of Diego Maradona, tributes have poured out from fans of their memories of a footballing legend.

Maradona courted controversy on and off the pitch - but is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have ever graced the game. He was forever a character as large and unpredictable as his skill with a ball.

The president of Argentina has announced three days of mourning, following Maradona's death, while players and figures in the sport have weighed in with tributes to the World Cup winner.

Fans, too, have been sharing stories of the icon. 

GUIDE How to watch the Diego Maradona film: the best options to stream, rent and buy online

A post shared by Andy Mitten (@andymitten)

A photo posted by on

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

• FourFourTwo's 100 Greatest Footballers EVER: No.1, Diego Maradona

• Diego Maradona: the football world reacts to the death of an icon

• Diego Maradona: The indomitable genius who drove Argentina to World Cup glory