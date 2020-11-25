Diego Maradona dies at 60: Football fans share their favourite stories of the legend
Football fans all over the world mourn the death of Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60, following a heart attack
Following the death of Diego Maradona, tributes have poured out from fans of their memories of a footballing legend.
Maradona courted controversy on and off the pitch - but is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to have ever graced the game. He was forever a character as large and unpredictable as his skill with a ball.
The president of Argentina has announced three days of mourning, following Maradona's death, while players and figures in the sport have weighed in with tributes to the World Cup winner.
Fans, too, have been sharing stories of the icon.
A post shared by Andy Mitten (@andymitten)
A photo posted by on
Spent most of my youth disliking Diego Maradona due to some appalling goalkeeping by Peter Shilton.I’m glad I grew up.What a character and what a footballer! He was blessed and cursed.....but certainly never dull.Heaven has a new number 10.Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vHDvNzqGvKNovember 25, 2020
Maradona has passed away... 12,576 days after killing @Peter_Shilton's sense of humour.Rest well, wee man, Scotland loved you! pic.twitter.com/ZgJpklo9jINovember 25, 2020
Footballing enigma with a personality that'll never be match.November 25, 2020
Cosmic visitor, passing thruNovember 25, 2020
Sad day, but he left an everlasting memory on the beautiful game. Not many have achieved that, and not many will. RIP. #MaradonaNovember 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/fnDN3SogSoNovember 25, 2020
Only man to have a World Cup on his own. What’s more to say? https://t.co/tgpNEPmPbINovember 25, 2020
“You have to say that’s magnificent.” https://t.co/y2lFFsAs7dNovember 25, 2020
It's this photo of Maradona, after Napoli win their first Serie A title in 1987, for me. pic.twitter.com/Ip6opK6AXfNovember 25, 2020
I don't think I've ever seen a nation love a man. As Argentina loved Maradonna. pic.twitter.com/xXufxJVOuMNovember 25, 2020
Liam Gallagher talking about the time he met Diego Maradona in Argentina pic.twitter.com/TEKCMr1Mc1November 25, 2020
