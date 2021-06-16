Euro 2020: Wales vs Turkey line-ups revealed
By Mark White
Wales vs Turkey kicks off at 5pm - and the teams are out
Wales vs Turkey kicks off in Baku at 5pm - and Rob Page has made no changes heading into the second group game.
Wales didn't get off to the best start, putting in a limp performance in Azerbaijan against Switzerland. The Dragons did at least get a point in the game though, thanks to a Kieffer Moore equaliser.
The striker leads the line for the Welsh once more; Danny Ward is in goal again following his solid performance and Dan James keeps his place ahead of Harry Wilson on the lefthand side.
Follow the game as it happens with our live blog
Wales
4-3-3
12. Ward (GK)
14. Roberts (RB)
22. Mepham (CB)
6. Rodon (CB)
4. Davies (LB)
10. Ramsey
7. Allen
16. Morrell
11. Bale
13. Moore
20. James
Turkey
4-1-4-1
23. Ugurcan (GK)
2. Celik (RB)
4. Soyuncu (CB)
22. Ayhan (CB)
13. Meras (LB)
5. Okay (DM)
9. Karaman (RM)
10. Calhanoglu (CM)
6. Tufan (CM)
7. Under (LM)
17. Burak (ST)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.